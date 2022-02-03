Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.34), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Twin Disc had a negative return on equity of 1.72% and a negative net margin of 6.82%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.32) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ TWIN traded up $1.00 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.00. The stock had a trading volume of 19,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,230. Twin Disc has a 12 month low of $8.06 and a 12 month high of $16.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $176.79 million, a PE ratio of -11.40 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.28.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Twin Disc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Twin Disc from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Twin Disc stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Twin Disc, Incorporated (NASDAQ:TWIN) by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,905 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.05% of Twin Disc worth $104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 56.08% of the company’s stock.

Twin Disc, Inc engages in manufacturing and sale of marine and off-highway power transmission equipment. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing and Distribution. The Manufacturing segment refers to the manufacturing, assembly and office facilities in Racine, Wisconsin, U.SA, Nivelles, Belgium, Decima, Italy and Switzerland.

