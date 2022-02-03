Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.34), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Twin Disc had a negative return on equity of 1.72% and a negative net margin of 6.82%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.32) EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ TWIN traded up $1.00 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.00. The stock had a trading volume of 19,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,230. Twin Disc has a 12 month low of $8.06 and a 12 month high of $16.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $176.79 million, a PE ratio of -11.40 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.28.
Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Twin Disc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Twin Disc from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th.
Twin Disc Company Profile
Twin Disc, Inc engages in manufacturing and sale of marine and off-highway power transmission equipment. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing and Distribution. The Manufacturing segment refers to the manufacturing, assembly and office facilities in Racine, Wisconsin, U.SA, Nivelles, Belgium, Decima, Italy and Switzerland.
