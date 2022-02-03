Twist Bioscience (TWST) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, February 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.08) per share for the quarter. Twist Bioscience has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS and its Q1 2022 guidance at EPS.Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.04). Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 24.90% and a negative net margin of 114.93%. The firm had revenue of $37.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.26 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.54) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Twist Bioscience to post $-5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ TWST opened at $61.43 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $74.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.65. Twist Bioscience has a 1 year low of $48.63 and a 1 year high of $202.18. The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of -19.44 and a beta of 0.74.

In other news, insider William Banyai sold 19,983 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.83, for a total value of $2,034,868.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Patrick John Finn sold 1,758 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.04, for a total transaction of $154,774.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 98,053 shares of company stock valued at $9,096,718 over the last 90 days. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Twist Bioscience stock. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) by 311.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,195 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,291 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Twist Bioscience were worth $2,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 97.21% of the company’s stock.

TWST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Twist Bioscience from $130.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Twist Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.25.

About Twist Bioscience

Twist Bioscience Corp. develops proprietary semiconductor-based synthetic DNA manufacturing process. It produces synthetic biology tools such as genes, oligo pools, variant libraries, DNA data storage and NGS. The firm also produces agriculture production as well as new applications such as in vivo diagnostics, biodetection and data storage.

