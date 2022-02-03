Twitter (TWTR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 10th. Analysts expect Twitter to post earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Twitter stock opened at $36.51 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.52. The company has a quick ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $29.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -152.12 and a beta of 0.70. Twitter has a 12 month low of $32.05 and a 12 month high of $80.75.

In other news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.40, for a total transaction of $272,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 10,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.35, for a total transaction of $567,483.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 44,433 shares of company stock worth $2,134,348. 2.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Twitter in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price target on Twitter from $70.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Twitter in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. decreased their price target on Twitter from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Twitter from $70.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.35.

About Twitter

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

