U.S. Gold (NASDAQ:USAU) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

U.S. Gold (NASDAQ:USAU) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “U.S. Gold Corp. is a publicly traded, U.S. focused gold exploration and development company. U.S. Gold Corp. has a portfolio of exploration properties. “

Get U.S. Gold alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective (up from $15.50) on shares of U.S. Gold in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Alliance Global Partners increased their price objective on U.S. Gold from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd.

Shares of USAU stock opened at $7.02 on Thursday. U.S. Gold has a 12-month low of $6.01 and a 12-month high of $13.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.90 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.55.

U.S. Gold (NASDAQ:USAU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 14th. The technology company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that U.S. Gold will post -1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USAU. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of U.S. Gold by 2,572.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,751 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 7,461 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Gold during the 4th quarter valued at $94,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of U.S. Gold by 70.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,664 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 6,895 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at $568,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of U.S. Gold by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 51,524 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 12,371 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.53% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Gold Company Profile

U.S. Gold Corp. is an U.S. focused gold exploration company. The company has a portfolio of exploration properties. Copper King, now the CK Gold Project, is located in Southeast Wyoming and has a Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA) technical report, which was completed by Mine Development Associates.

Featured Article: Market Perform

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on U.S. Gold (USAU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.