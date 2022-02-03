Ubiquiti Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:UI)

Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 3,893 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,818% compared to the typical daily volume of 203 put options.

In other Ubiquiti news, Director Ronald Sege sold 1,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.53, for a total value of $482,375.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 90.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UI. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Ubiquiti in the second quarter valued at approximately $15,752,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ubiquiti by 103.9% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 48,830 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ubiquiti in the second quarter valued at approximately $12,190,000. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Ubiquiti in the third quarter valued at approximately $10,453,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ubiquiti by 227.5% in the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,749,000 after acquiring an additional 22,675 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.74% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ubiquiti from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $310.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th.

NYSE:UI opened at $287.08 on Thursday. Ubiquiti has a one year low of $261.49 and a one year high of $401.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.95, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.42. The stock has a market cap of $17.93 billion, a PE ratio of 30.44 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $296.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $304.70.

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($0.50). Ubiquiti had a negative return on equity of 1,302.04% and a net margin of 31.44%. The business had revenue of $458.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.68 million. As a group, analysts predict that Ubiquiti will post 10.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. This is a positive change from Ubiquiti’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Ubiquiti’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.45%.

About Ubiquiti

Ubiquiti, Inc is focused on democratizing network technology on a global scale. It sells networking equipment and provides related software platforms. The firm develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use.

