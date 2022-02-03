uCloudlink Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UCL) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.18 Per Share

Analysts expect that uCloudlink Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UCL) will post earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for uCloudlink Group’s earnings. uCloudlink Group reported earnings of ($0.30) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, March 24th.

On average, analysts expect that uCloudlink Group will report full-year earnings of ($0.87) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.34) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for uCloudlink Group.

uCloudlink Group (NASDAQ:UCL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). The business had revenue of $19.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.56 million. uCloudlink Group had a negative return on equity of 92.15% and a negative net margin of 58.58%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.34) EPS.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in uCloudlink Group stock. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of uCloudlink Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UCL) by 81.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,890 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,363 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of uCloudlink Group worth $91,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:UCL traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.74. 59,694 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 157,417. The firm has a market cap of $49.39 million, a P/E ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 2.52. uCloudlink Group has a 52-week low of $1.60 and a 52-week high of $14.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.38.

About uCloudlink Group

uCloudlink Group Inc operates as a mobile data traffic sharing marketplace in the telecommunications industry. It provides uCloudlink 1.0, a model that focuses on cross-border travelers that need mobile data connectivity services in various countries; and operates portable Wi-Fi services under the Roamingman name in China and Malaysia, which provides global mobile data connectivity services, as well as offers GlocalMe portable Wi-Fi terminals and cloud SIM architecture for mobile virtual network operators (MVNOs), mobile network operators (MNOs), and portable Wi-Fi terminal rental companies.

