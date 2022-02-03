UK Commercial Property REIT Limited (LON:UKCM) Increases Dividend to GBX 0.75 Per Share

UK Commercial Property REIT Limited (LON:UKCM) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.75 ($0.01) per share on Friday, February 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This is a boost from UK Commercial Property REIT’s previous dividend of $0.64. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

UK Commercial Property REIT stock opened at GBX 84.20 ($1.13) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.37, a current ratio of 8.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.89. UK Commercial Property REIT has a 52 week low of GBX 65.80 ($0.88) and a 52 week high of GBX 86.79 ($1.17). The company has a market capitalization of £1.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 76.93 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 77.57.

Get UK Commercial Property REIT alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on UKCM shares. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 85 ($1.14) target price on shares of UK Commercial Property REIT in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 85 ($1.14) price target on shares of UK Commercial Property REIT in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

UK Commercial Property REIT (UKCPT) was launched in September 2006, registered as a Guernsey investment company and has a full listing on the London Stock Exchange (FTSE 250). The initial offering raised Â£530m and the proceeds were used to acquire a portfolio of properties from closed life funds held by Phoenix Group Holdings.

Read More: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for UK Commercial Property REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UK Commercial Property REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.