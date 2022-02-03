ULS Technology (LON:ULS) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $78.33

ULS Technology plc (LON:ULS) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 78.33 ($1.05) and traded as high as GBX 83.41 ($1.12). ULS Technology shares last traded at GBX 83 ($1.12), with a volume of 20,383 shares.

The stock has a market cap of £53.58 million and a PE ratio of 3.56. The company has a quick ratio of 6.84, a current ratio of 6.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 78.33 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 76.37.

In other news, insider Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott acquired 18,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 71 ($0.95) per share, with a total value of £12,983.77 ($17,456.00). In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 99,988 shares of company stock worth $7,776,558.

ULS Technology plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and hosting of internet based software applications for legal and property services businesses in the United Kingdom. It provides software solutions that support online legal comparison services; and risk management and compliance consultancy services to solicitors and licensed conveyancers.

