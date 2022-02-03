UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) Short Interest Update

UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 889,100 shares, a growth of 33.7% from the December 31st total of 664,800 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 295,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Shares of NYSE UMH traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $23.70. The stock had a trading volume of 7,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,414. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.63 and its 200-day moving average is $23.95. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.97, a PEG ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.13. UMH Properties has a 52 week low of $15.19 and a 52 week high of $27.50. The company has a quick ratio of 6.53, a current ratio of 6.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45.

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.29). UMH Properties had a net margin of 27.15% and a return on equity of 33.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that UMH Properties will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from UMH Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. UMH Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 116.92%.

In related news, Director Steven B. Wolgin sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.92, for a total transaction of $45,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.95% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in UMH Properties by 9.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,283,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,472,000 after purchasing an additional 359,540 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of UMH Properties by 4.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,177,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,768,000 after acquiring an additional 128,304 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in UMH Properties by 47,692.8% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,825,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,808,000 after buying an additional 1,821,864 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in UMH Properties by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,569,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,884,000 after buying an additional 54,704 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in UMH Properties by 197.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,559,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,962,000 after buying an additional 1,035,919 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.07% of the company’s stock.

UMH has been the topic of several research reports. Colliers Securities initiated coverage on shares of UMH Properties in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of UMH Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of UMH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Aegis upped their target price on shares of UMH Properties from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, UMH Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.30.

About UMH Properties

UMH Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership and operation of manufactured home communities. The firm also leases manufactured home sites to private manufactured home owners. It designs accommodate detached, single-family manufactured homes which are produced off-site by manufacturers and installed on sites within the communities.

