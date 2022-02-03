Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by Madison Asset Management LLC

Madison Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,751 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 5,151 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $24,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. AGF Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 53.2% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 291 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Union Pacific by 76.5% in the 2nd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. 76.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

In other news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.21, for a total value of $1,801,575.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $614,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UNP opened at $251.26 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $161.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50-day moving average is $245.70 and its 200-day moving average is $230.25. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $195.68 and a 1 year high of $256.11.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.05. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 44.50% and a net margin of 29.92%. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th were given a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 47.44%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on UNP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Union Pacific from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Barclays lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $234.00 to $247.00 in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Union Pacific from $290.00 to $285.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.33.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

See Also: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.