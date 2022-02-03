United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.49 EPS

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The transportation company reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.49, MarketWatch Earnings reports. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 127.98%. The firm had revenue of $27.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.66 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of United Parcel Service stock traded up $1.42 on Wednesday, hitting $232.11. The company had a trading volume of 5,472,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,530,130. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.13. United Parcel Service has a twelve month low of $156.59 and a twelve month high of $233.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $207.99 and a 200-day moving average of $201.05.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is 54.99%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $248.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $226.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $227.93.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in United Parcel Service stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,720,825 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,323 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.31% of United Parcel Service worth $565,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 56.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

