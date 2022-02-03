United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Price Target Raised to $265.00 at Vertical Research

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) had its price objective boosted by Vertical Research from $195.00 to $265.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on United Parcel Service from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded United Parcel Service from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $191.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on United Parcel Service from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $248.00 price target on United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded United Parcel Service from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $191.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $227.93.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

NYSE:UPS opened at $232.11 on Wednesday. United Parcel Service has a 12-month low of $156.59 and a 12-month high of $233.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $207.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $201.05.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.49. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 127.98% and a net margin of 6.92%. The business had revenue of $27.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service will post 11.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is presently 54.99%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,861 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,901,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,304,960 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $279,705,000 after purchasing an additional 7,696 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 5,210 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 51,134 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,960,000 after purchasing an additional 3,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,640 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,353,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.97% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

Further Reading: What Is an EV Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.