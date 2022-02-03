United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Shares Sold by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lowered its holdings in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 7.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,139 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,300 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned about 0.06% of United Rentals worth $15,490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of United Rentals by 73.3% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 78 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in United Rentals by 33.0% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 125 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in United Rentals by 105.9% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 140 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in United Rentals in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Tobam purchased a new stake in United Rentals in the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

Get United Rentals alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on URI. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of United Rentals from $455.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of United Rentals from $317.00 to $324.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of United Rentals from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $415.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $350.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, United Rentals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $375.27.

Shares of URI stock opened at $326.22 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.63 billion, a PE ratio of 17.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $332.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $344.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. United Rentals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $248.07 and a twelve month high of $414.99.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The construction company reported $7.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.98 by $0.41. United Rentals had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 30.14%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 26.7 EPS for the current year.

United Rentals announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to purchase up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 6,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.08, for a total value of $1,992,881.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

United Rentals Profile

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. The company rents equipment to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities. It operates through the General Rentals and Specialty segments. The General Rentals segment includes the rental of general construction and industrial equipment, earthmoving equipment, material handling equipment, aerial work platforms, and general tools and light equipment.

Read More: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI).

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.