Unitil (NYSE:UTL) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Unitil (NYSE:UTL) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The utilities provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Unitil had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 8.63%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share.

Shares of UTL traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $48.47. 58,960 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,668. Unitil has a fifty-two week low of $40.53 and a fifty-two week high of $59.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.09. The company has a market capitalization of $774.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This is a positive change from Unitil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Unitil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.96%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Unitil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Unitil by 1.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 246,060 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,526,000 after buying an additional 3,918 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Unitil by 129.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 9,417 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Unitil by 38.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,982 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 3,358 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Unitil during the third quarter worth $428,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Unitil by 34.9% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 25,494 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,091,000 after buying an additional 6,598 shares during the last quarter. 78.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Unitil Company Profile

UNITIL Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Gas, Electric, Non-Regulated and Other. The firm produces and sells electricity & natural gas. The company was founded on September 7, 1984 and is headquartered in Hampton, NH.

