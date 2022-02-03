Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY) Director Donald E. Jr. Souders Sells 4,400 Shares of Stock

Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY) Director Donald E. Jr. Souders sold 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.35, for a total value of $129,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

UNTY stock opened at $29.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. Unity Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.64 and a 1 year high of $31.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.16. The firm has a market cap of $301.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.29.

Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.05. Unity Bancorp had a net margin of 34.90% and a return on equity of 19.11%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Unity Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. This is a boost from Unity Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Unity Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 11.70%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UNTY. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Unity Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $2,655,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unity Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,502,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unity Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,240,000. Fourthstone LLC lifted its holdings in Unity Bancorp by 36.7% in the third quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 282,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,612,000 after buying an additional 75,926 shares during the period. Finally, Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Unity Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,656,000. 46.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Unity Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th.

Unity Bancorp Company Profile

Unity Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the ownership and supervision of Unity Bank. The firm accepts personal and business checking accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and demand and savings deposits. Its loan portfolio comprises credit cards, mortgage, home equity, and personal loans.

