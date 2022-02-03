Universal (NYSE:UVV) Trading Down 7.5%

Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV)’s stock price fell 7.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $50.56 and last traded at $50.56. 630 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 134,675 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.67.

Separately, TheStreet raised Universal from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.87.

Universal (NYSE:UVV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $453.96 million during the quarter. Universal had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 4.70%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Universal by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,653,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,163,000 after buying an additional 24,318 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Universal by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,255,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,546,000 after buying an additional 88,966 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Universal by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 913,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,146,000 after buying an additional 61,196 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in Universal by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 862,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,668,000 after purchasing an additional 11,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Universal by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 538,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,012,000 after purchasing an additional 38,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.42% of the company’s stock.

Universal Company Profile (NYSE:UVV)

Universal Corp. is a business-to-business agro-products supplier to consumer product manufacturers that sources and processes leaf tobacco and plant-based ingredients. It operates through the following segments: Tobacco Operations and Ingredients Operations. The Tobacco Operations segment includes selecting, procuring, processing, packing, storing, shipping, and financing leaf tobacco for sale to, or for the account of, manufacturers of consumer tobacco products throughout the world.

