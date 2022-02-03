Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONE) Short Interest Down 15.6% in January

Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONE) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,000 shares, a decline of 15.6% from the December 31st total of 46,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 410,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

UONE stock opened at $5.98 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $306.85 million, a P/E ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.75. Urban One has a twelve month low of $3.73 and a twelve month high of $24.16. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.97 and a 200-day moving average of $6.67.

Urban One (NASDAQ:UONE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $111.46 million during the quarter. Urban One had a return on equity of 26.74% and a net margin of 13.72%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Urban One in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Urban One by 26.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 3,880 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Urban One in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Urban One in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in Urban One in the second quarter valued at about $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Urban One Company Profile

Urban One, Inc is a multi-media company, which engages in the radio broadcasting operation that targets African-American and urban listeners. It operates through the following segments: Radio Broadcasting, Reach Media, Digital, and Cable Television. The Radio Broadcasting segment includes all the broadcasting related operations.

