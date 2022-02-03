Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.34 Billion

Posted by on Feb 3rd, 2022

Analysts expect that Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) will report $1.34 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Urban Outfitters’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.32 billion and the highest is $1.35 billion. Urban Outfitters reported sales of $1.09 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 22.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Urban Outfitters will report full-year sales of $4.56 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.54 billion to $4.57 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $4.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.54 billion to $4.87 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Urban Outfitters.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 18.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. Urban Outfitters’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have commented on URBN. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Urban Outfitters in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $45.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.36.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 46,287 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,909,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 58,444 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,409,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Urban Outfitters by 68.9% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,020 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Urban Outfitters by 6.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,935 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clifford Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 5.9% during the second quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,111 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. 71.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

URBN stock opened at $28.51 on Thursday. Urban Outfitters has a 52 week low of $26.05 and a 52 week high of $42.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.56.

About Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the operation of a general consumer product retail and wholesale business selling to customers through various channels including retail locations, websites, catalogs and mobile applications. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale and Subscription.

Featured Story: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Urban Outfitters (URBN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN)

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.