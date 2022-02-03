UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) is Horton Capital Management LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Horton Capital Management LLC increased its position in UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) by 9.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 684,749 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,674 shares during the period. UroGen Pharma makes up about 23.3% of Horton Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Horton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in UroGen Pharma were worth $11,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of URGN. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in UroGen Pharma by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 722,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,038,000 after acquiring an additional 205,769 shares during the last quarter. HealthInvest Partners AB purchased a new position in shares of UroGen Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,262,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of UroGen Pharma by 5,869.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 73,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after buying an additional 72,367 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of UroGen Pharma by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,727,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,372,000 after buying an additional 56,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of UroGen Pharma by 169.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 89,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after buying an additional 56,313 shares during the last quarter.

In other UroGen Pharma news, CFO Molly Henderson sold 2,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total value of $31,121.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Jason Drew Smith sold 3,803 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total value of $45,750.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,783 shares of company stock worth $585,707 over the last quarter. 12.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of UroGen Pharma stock traded down $0.19 on Thursday, hitting $7.17. 196 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 157,374. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.83. UroGen Pharma Ltd. has a 1-year low of $6.71 and a 1-year high of $28.20.

UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($1.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.26) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $11.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.90 million. UroGen Pharma had a negative return on equity of 173.25% and a negative net margin of 283.41%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.31) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that UroGen Pharma Ltd. will post -4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on URGN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded UroGen Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on UroGen Pharma from $50.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th.

UroGen Pharma Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to building novel solutions that treat specialty cancers and urologic diseases. It has developed RTGel reverse-thermal hydrogel, a proprietary sustained release, hydrogel-based platform technology that has the potential to improve therapeutic profiles of existing drugs.

