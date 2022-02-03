US Bancorp DE Acquires 6,674 Shares of Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL)

US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) by 267.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,174 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,674 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Vericel were worth $448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bamco Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of Vericel by 409.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 20,240 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 16,264 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vericel by 42.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,040,040 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,754,000 after acquiring an additional 308,948 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vericel in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,083,000. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Vericel by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. now owns 446,492 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $21,789,000 after buying an additional 124,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in shares of Vericel by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 52,911 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,582,000 after buying an additional 4,614 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, Director Steven C. Gilman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.17, for a total transaction of $195,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan Mark Hopper sold 14,881 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.11, for a total value of $596,876.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,881 shares of company stock worth $832,727 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

VCEL stock opened at $34.13 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.30 and its 200 day moving average is $45.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,413.00 and a beta of 1.97. Vericel Co. has a 1-year low of $31.36 and a 1-year high of $68.94.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.08). Vericel had a return on equity of 0.15% and a net margin of 0.14%. The company had revenue of $34.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Vericel Co. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Vericel from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vericel from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.75.

Vericel Company Profile

Vericel Corp. engages in the research, product development, manufacture, and distribution of patient-specific, expanded cellular therapies for use in the treatment of patients with diseases. Its product portfolio includes MACI and Epicel. The MACI portfolio is FDA-approved product that applies the process of tissue engineering to grow cells on scaffolds using healthy cartilage tissue from the patient’s own knee.

