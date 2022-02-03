US Bancorp DE Has $469,000 Stock Position in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,687 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,929 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,800 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,476 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 62.5% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,882 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 23,020 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 41.8% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,546 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Celso L. Goncalves, Jr. bought 5,000 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.18 per share, with a total value of $105,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Keith Koci bought 10,000 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.83 per share, with a total value of $218,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 80,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,613,400. Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CLF opened at $18.87 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.44 billion, a PE ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 2.18. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.77 and a fifty-two week high of $26.51.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th.

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $22.50 to $23.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.17.

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

