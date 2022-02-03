US Bancorp DE Sells 1,077 Shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

US Bancorp DE trimmed its position in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,023 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,077 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in UGI were worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of UGI by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,498,157 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,044,111,000 after buying an additional 1,053,388 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of UGI by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,469,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $994,240,000 after buying an additional 731,379 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of UGI by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,639,366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $325,590,000 after buying an additional 221,276 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of UGI by 69.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,121,256 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $144,645,000 after buying an additional 1,277,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of UGI by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,831,703 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $130,952,000 after buying an additional 38,525 shares in the last quarter. 79.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get UGI alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on UGI shares. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of UGI in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.25.

Shares of NYSE:UGI opened at $45.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $9.55 billion, a PE ratio of 6.60, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.01 and its 200 day moving average is $45.06. UGI Co. has a 52 week low of $35.52 and a 52 week high of $48.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.30). UGI had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 19.70%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that UGI Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $0.345 dividend. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. UGI’s payout ratio is 19.97%.

In other news, VP Monica M. Gaudiosi sold 53,663 shares of UGI stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.93, for a total transaction of $2,411,078.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Monica M. Gaudiosi sold 1,500 shares of UGI stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total transaction of $67,530.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 262,663 shares of company stock worth $11,789,634 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About UGI

UGI Corp. operates as a holding company that engages in the distribution, storage, transport, and marketing of energy products and services. It operates through the following segments: AmeriGas Propane; UGI International; Midstream and Marketing; and UGI Utilities. The AmeriGas Propane segment consists of the propane distribution business of AmeriGas Partners, L.P.

Featured Story: What does an outperform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI).

Receive News & Ratings for UGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.