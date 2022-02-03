US Bancorp DE Sells 1,394 Shares of CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX)

US Bancorp DE lessened its holdings in CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,574 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,394 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in CNX Resources were worth $537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CNX Resources by 27.3% in the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 27,106 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 5,805 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of CNX Resources by 7.6% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,439,856 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $18,170,000 after purchasing an additional 101,847 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CNX Resources by 5.2% in the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 394,375 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,977,000 after purchasing an additional 19,558 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CNX Resources by 48.6% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,038 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 4,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pitcairn Co. lifted its position in shares of CNX Resources by 26.9% in the third quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 43,016 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 9,112 shares in the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CNX. Raymond James lowered shares of CNX Resources from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of CNX Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CNX Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of CNX Resources from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CNX Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

NYSE CNX opened at $15.66 on Thursday. CNX Resources Co. has a 1 year low of $10.41 and a 1 year high of $16.22. The company has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

CNX Resources Company Profile

CNX Resources Corp. is an independent natural gas exploration, development and production companies, with operations centered in the major shale formations of the Appalachian basin. The company deploys an organic growth strategy focused on responsibly developing its resource base. The firm operates through the Marcellus Shale, and Coalbed Methane segments.

