US Bancorp DE Sells 3,839 Shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

US Bancorp DE reduced its holdings in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) by 20.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,107 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,839 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $426,914,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,779,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,622,789,000 after purchasing an additional 5,006,187 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 42.6% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,085,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,794,000 after purchasing an additional 2,115,002 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,967,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 10,950,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636,811 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Elanco Animal Health alerts:

In related news, Director R David Hoover bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.38 per share, for a total transaction of $293,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 6.11% of the company’s stock.

ELAN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays restated a “hold” rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.25.

Elanco Animal Health stock opened at $25.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $12.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.86, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.26. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 12 month low of $24.48 and a 12 month high of $37.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 5.79% and a negative net margin of 14.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Elanco Animal Health Company Profile

Elanco Animal Health, Inc engages in the innovation, development, manufacture and market products for companion and food animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.

Featured Article: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Elanco Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elanco Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.