Vaccinex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCNX) Director Buys $99,999.90 in Stock

Vaccinex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCNX) Director Jacob B. Frieberg bought 90,090 shares of Vaccinex stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.11 per share, for a total transaction of $99,999.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of VCNX opened at $1.68 on Thursday. Vaccinex, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.90 and a twelve month high of $9.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.28. The company has a current ratio of 6.86, a quick ratio of 6.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Vaccinex (NASDAQ:VCNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vaccinex by 145.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 600,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after purchasing an additional 356,374 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Vaccinex in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,107,000. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Vaccinex by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. now owns 132,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vaccinex by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 128,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 24,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vaccinex in the 2nd quarter valued at $188,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.08% of the company’s stock.

Vaccinex, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It engages in the development of targeted bio therapeutics to treat serious diseases and conditions with unmet medical needs, including cancer, neurodegenerative diseases and autoimmune disorders. The firm focuses in the development of pepinemab for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer, or NSCLC, osteosarcoma, melanoma and Huntington’s disease.

