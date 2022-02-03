Vaccinex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCNX) Director Buys $99,999.90 in Stock

Vaccinex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCNX) Director Jacob B. Frieberg bought 90,090 shares of Vaccinex stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.11 per share, for a total transaction of $99,999.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of VCNX opened at $1.68 on Thursday. Vaccinex, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.90 and a twelve month high of $9.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.28. The company has a current ratio of 6.86, a quick ratio of 6.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.
Vaccinex (NASDAQ:VCNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter.
Vaccinex Company Profile
Vaccinex, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It engages in the development of targeted bio therapeutics to treat serious diseases and conditions with unmet medical needs, including cancer, neurodegenerative diseases and autoimmune disorders. The firm focuses in the development of pepinemab for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer, or NSCLC, osteosarcoma, melanoma and Huntington’s disease.
