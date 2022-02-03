Validity Price Hits $3.53 on Major Exchanges (VAL)

Validity (CURRENCY:VAL) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 3rd. During the last seven days, Validity has traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar. One Validity coin can currently be bought for approximately $3.53 or 0.00009583 BTC on major exchanges. Validity has a market capitalization of $15.88 million and $134,205.00 worth of Validity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Validity Coin Profile

Validity (CRYPTO:VAL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Validity’s total supply is 4,501,554 coins and its circulating supply is 4,494,429 coins. Validity’s official Twitter account is @ValidityTech and its Facebook page is accessible here . Validity’s official website is validitytech.com . The official message board for Validity is blog.radiumcore.org . The Reddit community for Validity is https://reddit.com/r/RadiumCore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Radium is the new look and function of xRadon – the original base of Project Radon. The goal of Project Radon is to deliver a variety of 100% decentralized services using the blockchain. Radium is the base blockchain, upon which all current services are built. Radium blockchian services are accessed through the Radium SmartChain. Radium gives way to a new, fresh look, including a change of name — to Validity (VAL). The project still maintains its core functionalities, however, the team had felt that the name Radium did not convey quite the right message. The Validity rebrand is simply cosmetic and an effort to better align our outward appearance with our inner machinations. Users will get to keep their old RADS coins that will now be known as VAL. All exchanges and services will be adjusted accordingly. Users can also use the former Radium wallet or the newly-skinned Validity wallet to keep staking. “

Buying and Selling Validity

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Validity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Validity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Validity using one of the exchanges listed above.

