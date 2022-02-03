Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) Now Covered by Wedbush

Wedbush began coverage on shares of Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) in a research note released on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Valley National Bancorp’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.15 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.35 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Stephens boosted their target price on Valley National Bancorp from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Valley National Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $15.15.

Shares of VLY stock opened at $13.83 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.57. Valley National Bancorp has a 12-month low of $10.33 and a 12-month high of $15.10. The firm has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 1.18.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.01). Valley National Bancorp had a net margin of 31.82% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The company had revenue of $353.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.93 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Valley National Bancorp will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.94%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VLY. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Valley National Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in Valley National Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 129.4% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 28,200 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Institutional investors own 63.19% of the company’s stock.

About Valley National Bancorp

Valley National Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Lending; Commercial Lending; Investment Management; and Corporate and Other Adjustments. The Consumer Lending segment consists of residential mortgage loans, automobile loans and home equity loans, as well as wealth management and insurance services.

