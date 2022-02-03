Vallourec S.A. (OTCMKTS:VLOUF) Short Interest Up 46.8% in January

Vallourec S.A. (OTCMKTS:VLOUF) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,400 shares, an increase of 46.8% from the December 31st total of 13,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of VLOUF stock opened at $9.59 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.87. Vallourec has a one year low of $7.46 and a one year high of $45.00.

About Vallourec

Vallourec SA engages in the production of tube products and steel fabrication. The company offers a wide range of tubes for petrochemical installations for mechanical engineering applications, automotive industry, construction and various other industrial sectors. It operates through the two segments: Seamless Tubes and Specialty Products.

