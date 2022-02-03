Vaneck Emerging Inc Opportunities Active Etf (Managed Fund) (EBND) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.05 on February 15th

Vaneck Emerging Inc Opportunities Active Etf (Managed Fund) (ASX:EBND) announced a interim dividend on Tuesday, February 1st, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.045 per share on Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 31st.

Read More: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Vaneck Emerging Inc Opportunities Active Etf (Managed Fund) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vaneck Emerging Inc Opportunities Active Etf (Managed Fund) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.