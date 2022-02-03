VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH) Shares Purchased by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH) by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,149 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in VanEck Oil Services ETF were worth $423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of OIH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 134.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 118,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000,000 after buying an additional 68,090 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 20.3% in the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 11.3% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF in the second quarter worth $969,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 114.8% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 22,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,019,000 after purchasing an additional 12,254 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:OIH opened at $232.65 on Thursday. VanEck Oil Services ETF has a 1 year low of $164.41 and a 1 year high of $248.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $201.59 and a 200-day moving average of $198.61.

