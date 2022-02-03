VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) Holdings Trimmed by Invictus RG

Invictus RG decreased its holdings in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) by 52.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,314 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,396 shares during the period. VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF comprises approximately 84.4% of Invictus RG’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Invictus RG’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF were worth $7,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF during the third quarter valued at $4,933,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 25.7% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 40,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,545,000 after buying an additional 8,212 shares during the period. IPG Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF during the second quarter valued at $1,064,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 15.6% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 85,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,430,000 after buying an additional 11,519 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF during the second quarter valued at $4,342,000.

Get VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF alerts:

Shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF stock traded down $4.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $279.58. 149,692 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,839,595. VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF has a 52-week low of $216.14 and a 52-week high of $318.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $297.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $280.36.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $1.573 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.54%. This is a positive change from VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF’s previous annual dividend of $1.50.

Recommended Story: Reverse Stock Split

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.