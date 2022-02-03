Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) Shares Purchased by Morningstar Investment Services LLC

Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 188,367 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,173 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $34,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 6,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 52.5% in the third quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 106.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IVC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 6.4% in the third quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VDC opened at $197.64 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $194.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $188.90. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 52 week low of $164.57 and a 52 week high of $202.54.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Article: What is an overbought condition?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.