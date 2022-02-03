Vanguard FTSE Canada All Cap Index ETF (TSE:VCN) Stock Price Up 1%

Vanguard FTSE Canada All Cap Index ETF (TSE:VCN)’s stock price rose 1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$43.18 and last traded at C$43.17. Approximately 99,457 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 265,473 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$42.75.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$42.54 and a 200-day moving average price of C$41.98.

