Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Stake Lessened by Miramar Capital LLC

Miramar Capital LLC cut its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,096 shares of the company’s stock after selling 657 shares during the period. Miramar Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,413,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,686,000 after buying an additional 300,112 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,360,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,118,000 after buying an additional 327,105 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,789,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,631,000 after buying an additional 76,580 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,608,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,030,000 after buying an additional 12,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 7.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,462,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,775,000 after buying an additional 252,618 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VYM opened at $113.42 on Thursday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $92.51 and a 52 week high of $115.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.36.

