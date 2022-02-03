Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Short Interest Up 35.4% in January

Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,140,000 shares, an increase of 35.4% from the December 31st total of 1,580,000 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 911,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

VEEV stock traded down $4.58 during trading on Thursday, hitting $231.15. The stock had a trading volume of 5,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,166,746. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $249.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $290.93. Veeva Systems has a 1-year low of $212.49 and a 1-year high of $343.96. The stock has a market cap of $35.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.75.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The technology company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 24.59% and a return on equity of 16.16%. The firm had revenue of $476.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $465.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Veeva Systems will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VEEV. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $356.00 to $349.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 13th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Veeva Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $330.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Friday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $320.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $324.11.

In other news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 1,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.88, for a total transaction of $527,922.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 11,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.05, for a total transaction of $3,034,706.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 32,138 shares of company stock worth $8,979,579. 13.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 43,713.6% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,639 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 9,617 shares during the period. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 169 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

Further Reading: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.