VeriCoin One Day Volume Reaches $137.00 (VRC)

VeriCoin (CURRENCY:VRC) traded 7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 3rd. One VeriCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0115 or 0.00000031 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, VeriCoin has traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar. VeriCoin has a market cap of $396,694.59 and $137.00 worth of VeriCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get VeriCoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36,834.38 or 0.99719855 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.56 or 0.00077314 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001501 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00003453 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.93 or 0.00021474 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 23.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003051 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.52 or 0.00025772 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002712 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $167.97 or 0.00454732 BTC.

About VeriCoin

VeriCoin (VRC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 10th, 2014. VeriCoin’s total supply is 34,643,584 coins. VeriCoin’s official message board is www.vericoinforums.com . VeriCoin’s official website is www.vericoin.info . VeriCoin’s official Twitter account is @VeriCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for VeriCoin is /r/vericoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “VRC was designed to reduce the PoW phase and enter PoST phase quickly. With a steady block reward and block time of sixty seconds, the PoW phase finished after the first few weeks of launch – 10/05/2014. The PoST interest rate is dynamic and depends on how much the coin is held and staked in the PoST. The dynamic interest rate is pegged at a sensible level of between 0-3% roughly. The PoST interest is gained through transaction fees which are also distributed to the Vericoin fund – to aid in development and promotion of the currency. There was no premine. “

Buying and Selling VeriCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VeriCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VeriCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for VeriCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VeriCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.