Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $48.30 Million

Analysts forecast that Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR) will report sales of $48.30 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Vertex Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $29.50 million to $67.10 million. Vertex Energy posted sales of $40.07 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vertex Energy will report full-year sales of $219.03 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $181.75 million to $256.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.18 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Vertex Energy.

Get Vertex Energy alerts:

Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.08). Vertex Energy had a negative net margin of 7.20% and a negative return on equity of 12.97%. The business had revenue of $28.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.00 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Vertex Energy in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vertex Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Craig Hallum raised shares of Vertex Energy to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ VTNR traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,408,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,419,541. Vertex Energy has a fifty-two week low of $1.14 and a fifty-two week high of $14.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.57. The firm has a market cap of $295.55 million, a P/E ratio of -12.62 and a beta of 1.73.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Energy during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Energy during the third quarter worth $56,000. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Energy during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Energy by 6,770.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 5,755 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Energy during the second quarter worth $85,000. 26.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vertex Energy

Vertex Energy, Inc engages in the recycle of industrial waste streams and off-specification commercial chemical products. The firm focuses on the recycle of used motor oil and other petroleum by-products. It operates through the following segments: Black Oil, Refining and Marketing and Recovery. The Black Oil segment collects and purchases used motor oil from third-party generators, established network of local and regional collectors and sells used motor oil to customers for use as a feedstock or replacement fuel for industrial burners.

Featured Article: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vertex Energy (VTNR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.