Vertiv Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:VRT)

Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Investors acquired 5,374 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,504% compared to the typical volume of 335 put options.

VRT has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Vertiv from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vertiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Vertiv in a research note on Friday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Vertiv in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

Shares of VRT stock opened at $21.33 on Thursday. Vertiv has a 1 year low of $18.53 and a 1 year high of $28.80. The stock has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a PE ratio of 43.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.74.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.04%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Vertiv during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Vertiv by 148.2% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in Vertiv during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vertiv during the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Vertiv during the third quarter valued at about $61,000. 79.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vertiv

Vertiv Holdings Co engages in the design, manufacturing, and service of critical digital infrastructure technology that powers, cools, deploys, secures and maintains electronics that process, store and transmit data. It also offers power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure.

