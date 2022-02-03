VerusCoin Tops One Day Volume of $17,752.00 (VRSC)

VerusCoin (CURRENCY:VRSC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 3rd. One VerusCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.65 or 0.00001779 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. VerusCoin has a market capitalization of $43.62 million and approximately $17,752.00 worth of VerusCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, VerusCoin has traded up 29% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get VerusCoin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002719 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001633 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.50 or 0.00050290 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,603.12 or 0.07074674 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.38 or 0.00055394 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36,697.92 or 0.99736270 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00007105 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.25 or 0.00055046 BTC.

VerusCoin Profile

VerusCoin’s launch date was August 13th, 2018. VerusCoin’s total supply is 66,646,225 coins. VerusCoin’s official website is www.veruscoin.io . VerusCoin’s official Twitter account is @VerusCoin . VerusCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@veruscoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Verus introduces a new consensus algorithm called Proof of Power, a 50% PoW / 50% PoS algorithm, which solves theoretical weaknesses in other PoS systems, and is provably immune to 51% hash attacks, making Verus one of, if not the most, double-spend resistant public blockchain(s) running. Verus also uses a unique hash algorithm, VerusHash, a quantum secure hash algorithm that is near-equally mineable on both CPUs and GPUs. The Verus Coin’s project vision includes automatically provisioned public blockchains as a service. “

VerusCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VerusCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VerusCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VerusCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for VerusCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VerusCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.