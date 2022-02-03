ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) Shares Sold by Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its holdings in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 579 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VIAC. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in ViacomCBS by 13.2% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 104,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,739,000 after acquiring an additional 12,200 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 67,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,045,000 after buying an additional 5,956 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in ViacomCBS by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 11,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in ViacomCBS by 913.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 11,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 10,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tiedemann Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ViacomCBS in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $263,000. Institutional investors own 62.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered ViacomCBS from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Macquarie cut their price target on ViacomCBS from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on ViacomCBS from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on ViacomCBS from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on ViacomCBS from $80.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ViacomCBS has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.00.

In other ViacomCBS news, Director Shari Redstone bought 27,525 shares of ViacomCBS stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $36.30 per share, with a total value of $999,157.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Robert M. Bakish purchased 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.92 per share, for a total transaction of $502,880.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of VIAC stock opened at $32.77 on Thursday. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.29 and a 1 year high of $101.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $21.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.41, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.58.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.76. The business had revenue of $6.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.57 billion. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

ViacomCBS Company Profile

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

