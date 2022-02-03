VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) and Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Head to Head Analysis

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) and VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and risk.

Dividends

Camden Property Trust pays an annual dividend of $3.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. VICI Properties pays an annual dividend of $1.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.0%. Camden Property Trust pays out 279.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. VICI Properties pays out 77.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Camden Property Trust has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and VICI Properties has raised its dividend for 4 consecutive years. VICI Properties is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

This table compares Camden Property Trust and VICI Properties’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Camden Property Trust $1.04 billion 15.97 $123.91 million $1.19 137.08 VICI Properties $1.23 billion 14.76 $891.67 million $1.85 15.55

VICI Properties has higher revenue and earnings than Camden Property Trust. VICI Properties is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Camden Property Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Camden Property Trust and VICI Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Camden Property Trust 10.93% 3.26% 1.63% VICI Properties 68.05% 13.98% 5.92%

Volatility and Risk

Camden Property Trust has a beta of 0.8, meaning that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, VICI Properties has a beta of 1.08, meaning that its share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Camden Property Trust and VICI Properties, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Camden Property Trust 0 5 13 0 2.72 VICI Properties 0 2 11 1 2.93

Camden Property Trust presently has a consensus price target of $164.60, indicating a potential upside of 0.91%. VICI Properties has a consensus price target of $35.96, indicating a potential upside of 24.99%. Given VICI Properties’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe VICI Properties is more favorable than Camden Property Trust.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

93.1% of Camden Property Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 2.8% of Camden Property Trust shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of VICI Properties shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

VICI Properties beats Camden Property Trust on 13 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focuses on maintaining a geographically portfolio of apartment homes located across the U.S. The company was founded by Richard J. Campo and D. Keith Oden on May 25, 1993 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

About VICI Properties

VICI Properties, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property. The Golf Course Business segment consists of four golf courses. The company was founded on July 5, 2016 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

