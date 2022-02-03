Vident Investment Advisory LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 246 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 10 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Booking during the third quarter valued at $50,000. Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in Booking by 53.3% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 23 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 1,600.0% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 34 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booking in the second quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Blueprint Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booking in the third quarter worth about $102,000. 89.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BKNG has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Booking from $2,450.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Booking from $2,360.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock an “inline” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,850.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Booking from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $2,700.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Booking presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,769.00.

In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,455.00, for a total transaction of $449,265.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,420.91, for a total transaction of $1,815,682.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 2,799 shares of company stock valued at $6,499,973 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $2,440.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $100.23 billion, a PE ratio of 266.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,330.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,334.34. Booking Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $2,015.66 and a one year high of $2,687.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.48.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $37.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $31.56 by $6.14. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. Booking had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 24.32%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $12.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 42.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

