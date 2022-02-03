Vident Investment Advisory LLC Increases Holdings in Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) by 292.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,545 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,054 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Virgin Galactic were worth $545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Virgin Galactic by 8.5% in the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 226,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,724,000 after acquiring an additional 17,767 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its holdings in shares of Virgin Galactic by 29.5% in the third quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 13,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Virgin Galactic in the second quarter worth about $225,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Virgin Galactic by 41.6% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 3,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in shares of Virgin Galactic in the second quarter worth about $1,638,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.25% of the company’s stock.

SPCE has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Virgin Galactic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Virgin Galactic from $25.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Virgin Galactic from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Virgin Galactic from $44.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Virgin Galactic from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.88.

Shares of SPCE stock opened at $9.37 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.77. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of -5.97 and a beta of 0.21. Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.58 and a 12-month high of $62.80.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.34) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Virgin Investments Ltd sold 15,600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.25, for a total value of $300,300,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 7.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

