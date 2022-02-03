Vident Investment Advisory LLC Purchases 484 Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,287 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TTWO. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 51.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,001,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,584,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363,426 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 23,129.3% during the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 751,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,943,000 after acquiring an additional 747,770 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 200.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 896,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,713,000 after acquiring an additional 597,872 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the 2nd quarter worth $41,819,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the 2nd quarter worth $41,309,000. Institutional investors own 84.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on TTWO. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $235.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Wedbush cut their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $222.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson downgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.38.

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 167 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.11, for a total value of $30,913.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 2,200 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.98, for a total value of $404,756.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ TTWO opened at $165.05 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $166.71 and its 200 day moving average is $166.59. The stock has a market cap of $19.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.63. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $138.19 and a 1-year high of $214.91.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $984.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $865.20 million. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 16.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Take-Two Interactive Software Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets; and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

Featured Story: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.