Vident Investment Advisory LLC Reduces Stock Position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC lowered its stake in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,489 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 436 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Generac were worth $608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Generac by 2,700.0% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 84 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Generac by 462.5% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 90 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Generac in the third quarter worth $47,000. Bbva USA raised its position in shares of Generac by 22.1% in the third quarter. Bbva USA now owns 166 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Generac by 57.8% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Generac alerts:

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.88, for a total value of $2,114,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO York A. Ragen sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.63, for a total transaction of $4,426,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on GNRC shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Generac from $561.00 to $471.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Generac from $540.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Generac in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $481.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on Generac from $475.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, OTR Global cut Generac to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $461.00.

NYSE GNRC opened at $282.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.81 billion, a PE ratio of 34.26, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.06. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $251.74 and a 1 year high of $524.31. The business’s 50-day moving average is $336.50 and its 200 day moving average is $400.82.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by ($0.04). Generac had a return on equity of 37.32% and a net margin of 15.52%. The business had revenue of $942.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $961.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 9.51 earnings per share for the current year.

About Generac

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

Further Reading: How to track put option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.