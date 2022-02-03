Vident Investment Advisory LLC Trims Position in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its holdings in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) by 80.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 27,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 116,640 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 126.8% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 41.0% during the third quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Manulife Financial during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 171.5% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286 shares during the period. 46.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MFC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$30.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. CIBC lowered shares of Manulife Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.40.

Shares of MFC opened at $21.01 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.56. Manulife Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $17.66 and a twelve month high of $22.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.75, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.23.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $12.69 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Manulife Financial

Manulife Financial Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Asia, Canada, U.S., Global Wealth and Asset Management, and Corporate and Other. The Asia segment refers to insurance and insurance-based wealth accumulation products in Asia. The Canada segment offers insurance-based wealth accumulation products and banking services in Canada.

