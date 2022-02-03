Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF) Short Interest Down 17.4% in January

Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,470,000 shares, a decrease of 17.4% from the December 31st total of 6,620,000 shares. Approximately 7.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 986,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.5 days.

VFF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Village Farms International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James reduced their target price on Village Farms International from $27.00 to $19.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Village Farms International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $11.50 to $12.75 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Village Farms International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.79.

Village Farms International stock opened at $5.13 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $452.04 million, a P/E ratio of -128.22 and a beta of 3.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.12 and a 200-day moving average of $7.79. Village Farms International has a 52 week low of $4.53 and a 52 week high of $20.32.

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $72.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.83 million. Village Farms International had a negative return on equity of 0.57% and a negative net margin of 1.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Village Farms International will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Village Farms International news, CFO Stephen C. Ruffini sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.63, for a total value of $331,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 14.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VFF. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Village Farms International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Village Farms International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Village Farms International by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Village Farms International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its position in Village Farms International by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 9,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 20.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Village Farms International

Village Farms International, Inc engages in the management and operation of agricultural greenhouse facilities in United States and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Produce Business; Energy Business; and Cannabis. The Produce Business segment focuses in the production, marketing, and selling of product group which consists of tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumber.

