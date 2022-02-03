Vimeo, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VMEOV) Stock Holdings Increased by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Vimeo, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VMEOV) by 126.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,561 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,921 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Vimeo were worth $575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VMEOV. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vimeo in the third quarter worth approximately $975,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Vimeo by 11.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 289,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,507,000 after acquiring an additional 29,816 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Vimeo by 128.9% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 13,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 7,769 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Vimeo by 15.4% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 286,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,415,000 after acquiring an additional 38,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of Vimeo by 9.7% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 625,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,385,000 after acquiring an additional 55,200 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vimeo alerts:

Vimeo stock opened at $52.08 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $52.08. Vimeo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.08 and a fifty-two week high of $58.00.

Vimeo, Inc owns and operates an online video platform for users to upload, share, and watch videos. The company's platform provides video player, collaboration, marketing, live streaming, analystics, hosting, and management solutions. It also provides Vimeo On Demand, an open self-distribution service that enables users to sell their works directly to their audiences and retain a share of the revenue after transaction costs; and Vimeo Create, a suite of tools for making social videos.

Featured Story: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMEOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vimeo, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VMEOV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vimeo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vimeo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.