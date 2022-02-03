Viomi Technology (NASDAQ:VIOT) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Viomi Technology (NASDAQ:VIOT) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Viomi Technology Co., Ltd develops and sells Internet-of-things-enabled home products such as water purifiers, refrigerator, fan, water dispenser, water heaters and washing machines through its subsidiaries. Viomi Technology Co., Ltd is based in Haizhu Dist Guangzhou, China. “

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $9.50 price target (down previously from $12.50) on shares of Viomi Technology in a report on Monday, December 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIOT opened at $2.13 on Wednesday. Viomi Technology has a 12 month low of $1.82 and a 12 month high of $18.99. The company has a market capitalization of $149.59 million, a PE ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Viomi Technology (NASDAQ:VIOT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $163.97 million for the quarter. Viomi Technology had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 3.00%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Viomi Technology will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Viomi Technology by 451.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 10,420 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Viomi Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in Viomi Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Viomi Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Viomi Technology by 94.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 9,841 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Viomi Technology Company Profile

Viomi Technology Co, Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of Internet-of-thing (IoT) enabled smart home products. It offers oven steamer, range hood, refrigerator, water purifier, and washing machine. The company was founded by Xiao Ping Chen in May 2014 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

