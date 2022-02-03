Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) Shares Bought by Krane Funds Advisors LLC

Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its position in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) by 94.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,076,423 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,397,543 shares during the quarter. Vipshop accounts for about 2.1% of Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vipshop were worth $101,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VIPS. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Vipshop during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Vipshop by 59.5% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,395 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vipshop by 227.2% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,691 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,563 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vipshop by 52.5% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,278 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Vipshop during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $112,000. Institutional investors own 49.01% of the company’s stock.

VIPS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lowered shares of Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Benchmark lowered shares of Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, CLSA reduced their price objective on shares of Vipshop from $11.80 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.60.

VIPS traded down $0.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $8.93. 37,923 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,452,532. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.93. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $7.47 and a fifty-two week high of $46.00. The stock has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 0.66.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $1.31. Vipshop had a net margin of 4.80% and a return on equity of 18.86%. The firm had revenue of $23.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Vipshop Company Profile

VipShop Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online products sales and distributions services. It offers womenswear; menswear; footwear; accessories; handbags; apparel for children; sportswear and sporting goods; cosmetic goods; home and lifestyle products; luxury goods; and gifts and miscellaneous.

